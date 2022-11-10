Mourinho, outburst after Sassuolo-Roma against a player: “I told him to look for another team in January”

It ends 1-1 al Mapei Stadium between Sassuolo And Rome (Giallorossi at -12 from Napoli): the goal of is not enough Abraham 80 ° (entered a quarter of an hour earlier in place of Shomurodov), 5 minutes later equalized Pinamonti which it receives from Laurentiéanticipates Smalling and beats Rui Patricio. But what makes noise is the outburst after the game of José Mourinho: “The effort of the team was betrayed by an attitude of an unprofessional player. He betrayed everyone else. The mistake is part of the game, the unprofessional and incorrect attitude with teammates I’m sorry. I already have it said in the locker room and I don’t do it often, after matches I don’t talk often with the team. I had sixteen players on the pitch, I liked the attitude of fifteen. I didn’t like one and I told him to look for another team in January even if it will be difficult “.

Karsdorp, the three gestures in Roma-Sassuolo that led to Mourinho’s outburst

According to Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport, the player of the Romein the viewfinder of José Mourinho would be the Dutch defender Rick Karsdorp and there would be 3 moments in the match against Sassuolo to have made the Special One angry.

Karsdorp (photo Lapresse)



Karsdorp-Mourinho, the defender’s entry into the field during Sassuolo-Roma

But let’s see according to the reconstruction of the CorSport the three moments in the course of Sassuolo-Rome that would lead to the final outburst of Mourinho versus Karsdorp. “The first moment of nervousness was right at the moment of his entry into the field. The Dutchman from the moment he was called from the warm-up area took too long to return to the bench, put on the white shirt and enter. member of the staff asked him to accelerate but there was no way, to the point that Mourinho had to give him the tactical indications while the player changed “, writes the Corriere dello Sport.

Karsdorp-Mourinho, Abraham’s goal during Sassuolo-Roma





Mourinho gives instructions to Abraham after the goal in Sassuolo-Roma (photo Lapresse)



The second moment would have taken place after the goal of the momentary advantage of Rome on the field of Sassuolo marked by Abraham at 80 °. “While all the players who were in the penalty area waiting for Mancini’s cross (but also the entire Giallorossi bench) ran towards the English center forward who finally found the net and was released, Karsdorp turned and went to talk to Cristante, “guilty” of not having rewarded his inclusion in the penalty area but who preferred to unload sideways for the winning assist. While the whole team was cheering for a goal that could have been decisive, he instead got nervous with one of his team mates who preferred a different passing solution “, explains the Corriere dello Sport. “Only at the end of the celebrations Karsdorp went towards Abraham to negotiate for the goal “.

Karsdorp-Mourinho, Pinamonti’s 1-1 goal in Sassuolo Roma

The third moment in which Mourinho he was angry with the Dutch defender of Roma it was for the draw of the Sassuolo. “Karsdorp totally disoriented it loses the marking on Laurentiè and leaves him free to cross into the penalty area, where then Pinamonti picked up the ball to put it on the net – reports the Corriere dello Sport – His jog back into the box and his arm raised to ask for an elusive offside sparked Mourinho who at the end of the match scolded him in front of the whole team. “

