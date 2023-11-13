Israeli bombing in northern Gaza: according to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, terrorists are fleeing to the south and civilians are looting Hamas bases | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, stated this Monday (13) that the terrorist group Hamas, which has administered the Gaza Strip since 2007, “has lost control” of the enclave.

Israel has been carrying out an offensive in the region for just over a month, in response to terrorist attacks on Israeli territory that left 1,200 people dead.

“There is no Hamas force capable of stopping the IDF [Forças de

Defesa de Israel]. The IDF is advancing everywhere. The Hamas organization has lost control of Gaza. The terrorists are fleeing south. Civilians are looting Hamas bases. They have no trust in the government,” said Gallant, in statements published by the Times of Israel newspaper.

The minister said that the IDF advances “according to plans and carries out tasks with precision and lethality”, but did not give deadlines for the conclusion of the offensive in Gaza.

“We work according to the tasks. We don’t have a timer. We have goals. We will achieve our goals,” said Gallant.