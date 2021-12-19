Thursday will be decided in the control room of the Government, which is evaluating the possibility of the mandatory test to be able to participate in crowded events starting from New Year’s Eve
On Thursday 23 December, in the government control room, further measures will have to be discussed to try to stem the wave of new infections on the rise. There is the goal of having a tampon in order to participate in crowded events, starting from New Year’s Eve, even for those who have undergone the vaccine.
And for the fans?
–
Stadiums and arenas could also be affected, but at the moment it is really complex to hypothesize scenarios that should be valid from 27 December. We can only wait until 23 December next.
