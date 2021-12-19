In the UK, new restrictions may be adopted to combat the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain. This was announced on Sunday, December 19, by the head of the country’s Ministry of Health, Sajid Javid, speaking on the air of the TV channel. BBC…

“We really need to check the data (on morbidity – Ed.) <...> and take into account a wider set of facts (to make a decision on new restrictive measures – Ed.),” Javid said.

He confirmed that, if necessary, parliament will consider measures to counter the spread of the virus.

On the eve it became known that in the UK the number of deaths after the disease with the Omicron coronavirus strain increased to seven people.

On the same day, the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, declared a state of emergency in connection with an increase in the number of cases of infection with the Omicron strain of the coronavirus. The mayor noted that in recent days in London “there has been an increase in the number of hospitalizations infected with coronavirus.”

Also on Saturday, rallies were held in London against the restrictions on coronavirus. During the protest, a fight broke out in Parliament Square, police officers were slightly injured.