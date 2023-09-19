Budget 2024 | HS sources: The budget proposal will probably be ready in the evening

The government’s budget proposal defines how the state collects and spends its money next year.

Government is likely to finish his budget proposal today, Tuesday, two sources tell HS.

The government has been negotiating next year’s budget proposal all day Tuesday. The proposal defines how the state collects and spends its money next year.

Wednesday is also reserved for negotiations, but the Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (ps) estimated earlier on Tuesday that it is possible to get the product already during Tuesday.

After the negotiations are over, the government will hold a press conference and publish the main points of its proposal for next year’s budget.