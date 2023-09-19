Tuesday, September 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Budget 2024 | HS sources: The budget proposal will probably be ready in the evening

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Budget 2024 | HS sources: The budget proposal will probably be ready in the evening

The government’s budget proposal defines how the state collects and spends its money next year.

Government is likely to finish his budget proposal today, Tuesday, two sources tell HS.

The government has been negotiating next year’s budget proposal all day Tuesday. The proposal defines how the state collects and spends its money next year.

Wednesday is also reserved for negotiations, but the Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (ps) estimated earlier on Tuesday that it is possible to get the product already during Tuesday.

After the negotiations are over, the government will hold a press conference and publish the main points of its proposal for next year’s budget.

#Budget #sources #budget #proposal #ready #evening

See also  Television review Food counterfeits cost billions and endanger human lives at worst, says French documentary
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Trigema boss Wolfgang Grupp goes viral on TikTok

Trigema boss Wolfgang Grupp goes viral on TikTok

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result