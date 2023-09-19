France rolls out the red carpet for the state visit of King Charles III to one of its most magnificent and emblematic monuments: the Palace of Versailles, which, while celebrating its 400th anniversary, is ready to host the British sovereign and the Queen Camilla for a dinner with 150 guests in the Hall of Mirrors. Meanwhile, the Palace of Versailles has just opened to the public the gallery that traces its history, from its creation as a modest hunting lodge in 1623 to key diplomatic events of the last century, including visits by Charles’ predecessors.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said the royal dinner echoed Queen Elizabeth II’s state visit in 1972, when she was welcomed to the palace by President Georges Pompidou. .

Catherine Pégard, president of the Palace of Versailles, praised the “infinite history” of the palace which “includes the visits of French children who come to Versailles with their classes, but also the visits of His Majesty the King of England or tourists who come from Asia and are less familiar with the history.”