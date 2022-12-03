The Argentine National Team faced its counterpart from Australia in the round of 16 of the World Cup Qatar 2022 and despite the fact that during most of the first half the game was very tight, the reference, captain and top scorer of the albiceleste, Lionel Messi was able to open the scoring to change the revolutions of the match.
In this way, the FC Barcelona squad player was able to score for the first time in a World Cup round of 16 with his nation and is guiding his country to be one of the candidates to be crowned in the World Cup, in addition, he is among the top scorers in the competition with three goals.
It was at minute 35 of the first period that the current Paris Saint-Germain player placed the first goal for the albiceleste with a goal originated from a free kick, first the star set out to collect the set piece. when the ball fell at his feet again, he ran into the box with a previous pass to advance to the center of the box and finish off the goal to beat the Australian goalkeeper.
With his score against Australia in the round of 16 of Qatar 2022, Lionel Messi has reached 789 professional goals in 1,000 games played.
But counting only his participation in the Argentine National Team at an absolute level (not counting Sub-20 and Olympic), since August 2005 the 35-year-old player has played 169 games and a total of 94 annotations.
