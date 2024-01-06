Last year, China was also affected by several extreme weather phenomena and episodes of heat waves. The average temperature for the year was 10.7 degrees Celsius.

Last the year was the hottest in China's recorded history.

The average temperature for the year was 10.7 degrees Celsius. The previous heat record is from 2021, when the average temperature was 10.5 degrees. The measurement history begins in China in 1961.

A US news channel reporting on the matter CNN base their knowledge on the coverage of China's state media.

Last year, a total of 127 weather stations around China reported breaking daily temperature records. The highest of them was 52.2 degrees measured in a city located in the Xinjiang region.

China last year was also tested by several extreme weather phenomena and series of heat waves. They burdened not only the daily life of the Chinese, but also the country's energy production.

Farm animals suffer equally from heat waves and extreme weather. CNN told how in the summer hares, pigs and fish died from the heat. In addition, heat waves and heavy rains also threatened grain crops. This raised a lot of concern about China's food security.

A year 2023 is estimated to have possibly also been the hottest year in Earth's measurement history. Over the course of the year, this is how they rated it US authorities than European Union researchers.

According to EU climatologists, the average global temperature reached the highest level on record during the first 11 months of 2023. It was 1.46 degrees Celsius above the 1850-1900 average.

According to the US authorities, the record temperatures measured during the year were particularly influenced by the El Niño phenomenon, which changes the sea currents of the Pacific Ocean and affects the weather. In the big picture, the background of temperatures is influenced by human-caused climate change.

The authorities estimated in August that from 2024 onward, it will be even hotter than last year.

According to the statistics of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the year 2023 was also Warmer than usual in Finland. The average temperature of the whole country was about 3.2 degrees, which is 0.3 degrees above the long-term average, i.e. the average for the years 1991‒2020.