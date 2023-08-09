Enrique de Inglaterra has lived for more than three years away from his family, specifically more than 8,500 kilometers away, those that separate London from Montecito (California). With an ocean and almost the entire United States in between, the prince and his wife, Meghan Markle, have tried to start a new life almost from scratch. It was January 2020 when the youngest son of the current King of England, Charles III, and Markle announced that they intended to gradually abandon their activities and commitments related to the royal agenda and that their wish was to live between Canada and the United Kingdom. A decision that Queen Elizabeth II was unaware of and that opened a gap within the Windsor family. After weeks of uncertainty, it was finally Buckingham Palace that announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would stop using the title of “His Royal Highness” as of that spring. However, this withdrawal has taken more than three years to be reflected on the royal family’s website.

At the moment in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ended their engagements, they officially stopped being treated as “royal highnesses” and received public funds. In the case of the Duchess, it only took a few months to remove all references to this appointment from the Buckingham website; in the case of the duke, the change has not occurred so far. It was last Friday, August 4, when the British media Express reported that in the official biography that Prince Henry has on the official website of the palace they kept referring to him as “his royal highness”.

More information

Information that was replicated by multiple British media, and that has caused those in charge of updating the website to have not taken a week to correct the error and eliminate all traces of the badge. Specifically, it was used three times in his extensive biography. Two of them, linked to the work he did in 2016 to raise awareness about AIDS. The third, to explain his involvement with the sport. Markle’s biography alone includes four short and concise paragraphs about his professional and personal journey.

But despite not wanting to be part of the royal family and accepting the withdrawal of that title, the couple has tried, by all means, to get the recognition of prince and princess for their two children, Archie and Lilibet. When the dukes baptized her little girl last March, in the statement they sent to the press they referred to her as “princess”, something that had not occurred to date by the royal family. Hours later, and without any official announcement, the British royal house modified the treatment given to Archie and Lilibet on its website after the Sussexes stated in that statement that their children were “princes by birthright.” All these changes came after the Netflix documentary and the explosive and controversial memoir that Henry of England published in early January.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Ms. Foundation For Women Awards Gala on May 16, 2023, in New York. Kevin Mazur (Getty Images Ms. Foundation for )

Relations between the prince and the rest of his family have been non-existent in recent months, although it seems that the waters have calmed down after turbulent months (probably because Enrique’s public reproaches seem to have stopped). In fact, it was not known if he was going to attend the coronation of his father in Westminster Abbey until weeks before. Finally, he came, but he did it alone and having an irrelevant role, although he captured all eyes as it was the first official reunion with his family after all the controversy. A meeting, yes, in which they did not share any words.

Since then, many things have happened in the lives of the dukes: their agreement with Spotify has been broken; lawsuits against British tabloids; and the purchase of the rights to a romance novel to be adapted for Netflix. It has also been Markle’s birthday, for which there has been no public congratulations from any Windsor.

Princes Henry and Andrew, son and brother of Charles of England, respectively, at the coronation, on May 6, 2023 in London. Toby Melville (AP)

As for the changes on the web, this withdrawal of the title has not been the only one. The official page was hardly updated since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, whose first anniversary is about to be fulfilled. In fact, the website continued to call King Charles the Prince of Wales, and referred to Queen Camilla as the Duchess of Cornwall. As for the current princes of Wales, William and Kate Middleton, they were still listed as Dukes of Cambridge. Titles already fixed. In this reorganization on-lineHarry and Meghan’s hashtags occupy a new spot on the front page: below all active members, but just above the ousted Prince Andrew.

Hardly a trace remains of Henry of England. He more and more in the shadow of his royal family, but trying to make a living from his work. Currently, and as could be seen both in the Netflix documentary and in the coronation, the Duke of Sussex only maintains a close relationship with his cousin Eugenia, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.