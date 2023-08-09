Colombian Dairo Antonio Usuga David, known as “Otoniel”, considered one of the most dangerous and wanted drug traffickers in the world, was sentenced this Tuesday (8th) in New York to 45 years in prison for drug trafficking, after was found guilty of smuggling several tons of narcotics into the United States.

Federal judge Dora Irizarry imposed the penalty that the prosecution had asked of the judge, despite the fact that the Gulf Clan leader, 51, pleaded guilty in January seeking prison benefits, reversing his statement when he was extradited from Colombia, in May 2022.

Irizarry, who said it was the most serious case (in terms of amounts of drugs) that he had to deal with in his career, justified his sentence by arguing that the violence caused by the Gulf Clan had an enormous impact on the United States, causing many deaths and violence “also among children and young people”.

Otoniel, wearing a prisoner’s uniform and without separating himself from the headphones with which he accompanied the hearing, apologized to the US government, the Colombian government, the victims of drug trafficking and their families “for everything he had done” .

The magistrate replied that this was not an excuse, because she, of Puerto Rican origin, had also grown up in the Bronx, in a violent environment, from which “a lot of productive people came out”.

“You can’t block the sun with a finger”, she said in Spanish so that Otoniel would understand.

The accused used his last words to launch political messages, such as asking the US government to support ongoing peace processes in Colombia with various guerrilla groups linked to cocaine trafficking.

Otoniel’s lawyers tried to obtain a sentence of 25 years for him, arguing that other drug traffickers tried in the United States, without accepting to cooperate with justice, had received lighter sentences, but the judge cut these arguments, saying that the cases had nothing to do with each other, given the seriousness of the facts judged in the case of Otoniel.

Lastly, the Colombian’s lawyers requested that, once the sentence has been pronounced, the judge should ease the conditions of confinement, an issue that Irizarry will resolve at a later stage. (Information from the EFE Agency)