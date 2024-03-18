Buckingham Palace denies rumors of the death of British King Charles III

King Charles III of Great Britain continues to perform royal duties and attend to private affairs. About it TASS an official source at Buckingham Palace said.

“We are pleased to confirm that the king continues to carry out work duties and attend to private affairs,” the agency’s correspondent was told at Buckingham Palace.

The comment was given to refute rumors about the death of Charles III due to cancer, which spread in the Russian-language segment of the Internet. The Russian media that reported this cited a corresponding document allegedly from Buckingham Palace as confirmation. It later turned out that it was a fake.

In February it became known that the King of Great Britain was diagnosed with cancer. The diagnosis was made after procedures that Carla underwent due to an enlarged prostate.