One of the next animated stories that will make a lot of noise is neither more nor less than BRZRKR, the comic by Keanu Reeves that will receive an anime adaptation in Japan and that will give a new dimension to your concept by the hand of Production IG, the studio that will take your production.

During San Diego Comic Con, Keanu Reeves’ comic creation BRZRKR confirmed to be getting its own anime adaptation. This news was confirmed by the authors, who also revealed that two seasons have been confirmed that will adapt the comic that is also written by Keanu Reeves with Matt Kindt and art by Ron Garney and Bill Crabtree.

This comic has 12 published volumes, so two seasons can contain a good number of chapters. in order to do justice to the story, also taking into account that it is made by Production IG, one of the most important anime studios of the entire 21st century, with resources from Netflix that will take it as an original series.

What is the BRZRKR comic about

This comic follows the story of B, an immortal warrior who has been on Earth B for 80,000 years. fighting non-stop. However, he himself discovers that he can channel his violence through missions that the government assigns himwhich take his violence to the limit and allow him to escape for a moment from the 80 centuries of blood he carries on his back.

B is an illustration representation of Keanu Reeves, who throughout his film and television career has stood out as a mysterious character full of many nuances. this comic rethinks in a very intelligent way the concept of violence and the way it is used as a legitimate government tool and as a dubious defense that must be endorsed by this same State.

