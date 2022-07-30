The coronavirus is still so unpredictable that hospitals are already arming themselves for the autumn. Experts again expect regular care to be postponed due to many extra patients and staff who are absent. A new round of vaccinations has also been announced. “But we have to take into account that not every care demand can be met this winter either.”
