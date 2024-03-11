The Netherlands will vote against the European Nature Restoration Regulation in the Council of the European Union. This is what outgoing minister Christianne van der Wal (Nature and Nitrogen, VVD) wrote in an email on Monday letter to the House of Representatives. The cabinet initially planned to vote in favor, but an adopted motion by Caroline van der Plas (BBB) ​​and Rosanne Hertzberger (NSC) changed that.

The Nature Act obliges EU member states to make plans to restore their nature to good condition. This results in major obligations, as became clear at the beginning of this month research: the costs for the Netherlands could amount to around 76 billion euros until 2050. But the revenues would be even greater at more than 129 billion euros, for example because costs for healthcare and water purification would be lower.

Explanation of vote

The cabinet was critical of the EU law, Van der Wal writes, but initially wanted to vote in favor of it. In negotiations, the law has already been adapted to Dutch wishes, and the cabinet wants to “show itself to be a reliable negotiating partner, also for future negotiations.”

The cabinet is now implementing the motion by voting against, but with an explanation of vote in which “recognition will be given for the extent to which the Netherlands has been accommodated.” Thank you for your indulgence, but we will still vote against, the cabinet will say in Europe.

The law will probably also be adopted without Dutch support. The House also wanted the cabinet to look for a “blocking minority” in the European vote, but Van der Wal does not write anything about that. The vote is expected to take place on April 12.

No substantive debate

It was striking that Van der Wal, in her role as a Member of Parliament, voted for the BBB and NSC motion, and therefore against her own position as a minister. “Because this is a faction decision and I agree with the faction,” she said afterwards.

The House has not yet substantively debated the EU law. Two weeks ago, Van der Plas questioned the minister about the investigation into the costs of the law, which, according to the BBB leader, Van der Wal had not shared with the House in time. Van der Plas submitted the motion in that debate. “This motion is therefore untimely,” said Pieter Grinwis (Christian Union).

