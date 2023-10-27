Bryan Torres broke his silence and published a statement on his social networks, in which he expressed regret after the embarrassing images that the show ‘Amor y fuego’ broadcast this afternoon, October 26, 2023. In the report released , you can see how, after an argument, Samahara Lobatón takes the phone from his close friend. Jefferson Farfan and then attack each other. What did Bryan say? Find out in the following note.

What did Bryan Torres say about the images of ‘Love and Fire’?

Samahara Lobatón and Brian Torres They remained silent after the report that the Willax Television spread this afternoon. However, hours later, the singer decided to speak out on his official Instagram account. The artist was emphatic and did not justify his acts of violence. Furthermore, he confirmed that he is still in a relationship with the daughter of Melissa Klug.

“I deeply regret my behavior after the images broadcast on television, where I can be seen arguing with my partner, Samahara Lobatón. First, I must apologize to her and her family, because under no circumstances should there be any type of aggression.”Torres said in his statement on social networks.

Bryan Torres broke his silence after mutual abuse with Samahara Lobatón on public roads. Photo: Bryan Torres/Instagram

“I am not trying to justify my absence. I am a man and above all a gentleman. I have a daughter and a mother and I believe that nothing can erase the embarrassing incident that we were involved in. I have never spoken about my relationship publicly and on this occasion I am not going to provide details either.” , since I consider that they belong to the private sphere”, noted the salsa performer.

Finally, Bryan stated that he will seek help to prevent these episodes from continuing to repeat themselves in the future: “I am a human being, I will seek help to handle these types of situations that do nothing good for me or my environment.”

What happened to Samahara Lobatón and Bryan Torres?

Samahara and Bryan Torres They find themselves in the eye of the storm after they were caught by the ‘Amor y fuego’ cameras fighting and attacking each other on a public street.