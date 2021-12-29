A new challenge! Sky Torres He took another step in his musical career by recording the song “Mix: Rocío Dúrcal” alongside Bryan Arámbulo, who is becoming a great exponent of cumbia. This song has achieved a resounding success on digital platforms to the delight of the public and with which they pay tribute to the famous Spanish artist.

In the mix covered to your styles, you will hear “The cat in the rain”, “How the years have passed” and the recognized success “Customs”. With all the expectation and happiness that overwhelms her, Cielo assured that this mix is ​​appealing to her followers.

“It is a privilege to sing songs by a great artist that I admire. This is a tribute to a woman who gave so much for music. It is quite a challenge and the public is liking it, “he said in a statement.

Regarding her partner with whom she made a duet for this song, the national artist commented that there was a lot of chemistry and their voices complemented each other. “ Bryan is a great singer. He always puts strength in his work and with his talent he is achieving many things . Together we are going to show that two different styles can merge to be good, “he said.

Cielo Torres nominated by Radiomar for Best Female Artist

While auguring a good reception for the “Mix: Rocío Dúrcal”, Radiomar nominated Cielo Torres in the category The hottest of the year for his songs “Te vas a regrepentir”, “I leave you free” and “Never enough”, as well as for Best Female Artist.

Sky Torres visited the set of On everyone’s lips on December 24 to send a Christmas greeting to all his followers and said that he will spend Christmas with his mother in Tacna. After that, the program had prepared a surprise for the singer, who after hearing the words of her mother was moved to tears. The actress also revealed that she was away from her mother at her request to avoid a possible contagion of COVID-19.