The Minnesota Timberwolves added their seventh straight win by defeating the Golden State Warriors (101-104) in a very turbulent match, since Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Jaden McDaniels were sent off for a fight when not even two minutes of the game had been played.

Still with 0-0 on the scoreboard, Thompson (Warriors) and McDaniels (Wolves) started the fight and numerous players ended up tangled in that incident, including Green (Warriors) and Rudy Gobert (Wolves).

(Colombia National Team: there are two possible surprises in the lineup to play against Brazil)(Meet the Tour de France champion who is on the verge of bankruptcy>)

What a grab

“Thompson and McDaniels were involved in an altercation that was not immediately dissolved and their actions required expulsion,” the referees explained after the match according to the NBA pool.

“Green aggressively placed a headlock on Gobert and refused to let him go. This conduct is unnecessary and excessive, which meets the standard for a Type 2 flagrant foul,” they added. Regarding Gobert, the referees interpreted that the French center tried to “separate” Thompson and McDaniels and for that reason he was not sanctioned.

These expulsions especially affected some Warriors who tonight did not have a player due to injury. Stephen Curry (due to knee discomfort still without a definitive diagnosis) and that, suddenly, they saw how the other two leaders of their historic trio also fell from the game.

Despite all these losses, Golden State came with options at the outcome of the duel but finally fell to the Wolves who have started the season at a high level.

The Dominican-American Karl-Anthony Towns He was the standout for the Wolves (8-2) with 33 points and 11 rebounds while rookie Brandin Podziemski stepped up for the Warriors (6-6) with 23 points.

This match corresponded to the NBA In-Season Tournament, the tournament that the NBA has just launched and that experiments with the cup format. The Wolves are 2-0 while the Warriors are 1-1, both within Group C of the West.

(Gerard Piqué and the balance of his first year of separation from Shakira: he didn’t hold anything back)