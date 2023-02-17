A monumental brawl took place in the stands of the soccer fieldl Santamaría de Elviria in Marbella, Spain, after the parents insulted and attacked each other.

The match was played between Las Chapas Sports Club and AD Malaka, but the parents of the players did not set the best example.

“A mother, in a fuchsia tracksuit, is the one who shows the most exalted, but the thing was long. The fight began in the 79th minute of the children’s game between the two clubs. Grabs, threats and serious insults dominated the stands in the crowd of people”, commented the newspaper abc.

scary what happened

And he added: “The fight broke out with an expulsion. The referee issued the red card for hitting an opponent in the face, without the ball being in play. At that moment, her mother went into a rage. First against the referee and then against everyone who reacted to her insults among the public ”.

The newspaper warned that an excited mother says: “I hit you” and then goes against the deceased of a mother and her son, presumably, this second player of the local team. “Then he insists that I go down from the stands to the grass to settle scores. Are you going to hit my son? You have no cojones, ”she tells her to a man who arrives at the band.

The information indicates that the pushing and grabbing between the parents reached a high point, when the referee of the commitment asked to call the Police to take charge of the situation and end the tension.

“The fight did not end there. The woman followed the cholera after everyone returned to her seats. When the game resumed to play the last minutes, the witnesses explain that her attitude was not the best. This woman continued to rebuke the referee and everyone,” said abc.

