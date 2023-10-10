Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 7:43 p.m.



The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, asked Israel this Tuesday to “end the blockade of Gaza.” After an emergency meeting with the foreign ministers of the European Union (EU), Borrell assured that the Hebrew country “has the right to defend itself” against the Hamas attack last Saturday, but pointed out that the water supply cut, food and electricity to the Palestinian population “is against international law.” Furthermore, he demanded that Israel open humanitarian corridors so that the civilian population can escape the bombings and flee to Egypt.

The community representative, posted in Oman, has assured that the entire Foreign Ministers of the Twenty-Seven have condemned the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas and “have asked for the release of those kidnapped.” The Israeli foreign minister and the Palestinian prime minister were invited to this meeting, but in the end they did not take part in it.

The EU has also discussed how to continue its relationship with Palestine. «We consider Hamas a terrorist organization, but we are in favor of dialogue with the Palestinian authorities. Not all Palestinians are terrorists,” Borrell stressed. Brussels has confirmed that humanitarian aid to the country “will be maintained”, but that it will review the funds allocated for development, to “ensure” that they are not financing “terrorist activities.” “If we discover that we have financed Hamas, someone will have to take political responsibility for it,” Borrell concluded.

The diplomat has called for reopening peace talks between Israel and Palestine, “if not, the spiral of violence will return,” he added. In this sense, he has assured that the EU is in favor of the ‘two-state solution’, in line with the position of the United Nations.