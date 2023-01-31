Speaking during the latest episode of the Xbox Two podcast, journalist Jeff Grubb reported that it is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 that Starfield they might have one exit windowfixed respectively for the second half of this year and for the month of June.

A few days ago an alleged insider spoke about the release period of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, saying precisely that the launch is scheduled for this year and that therefore the wait would not have continued further, as Grubb also seems to affirm.

As for Starfield, the release date will be revealed during the special event dedicated to it Microsoft has already announced, without yet providing a precise date. Will the indication given by the journalist for the month of June be confirmed?

As usual, this is information to be taken with a grain of salt, which we can consider simple rumors for the moment, although Jeff Grubb has proved to be a rather reliable source for this kind of anticipation over time.