By Fernando Kallas

MADRID (Reuters) – Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is set to join Newcastle United for a €40 million transfer fee, a source close to the talks told Reuters on Wednesday, although his club, Olympique Lyon, has denied any agreement.

Reuters has learned that the 24-year-old will undergo a medical over the weekend in Brazil, where he will play for the national team in the qualifiers.

The source told Reuters that Newcastle had agreed to all conditions requested by Lyon and Bruno Guimaraes had agreed personal terms to join the Premier League club.

Earlier on Wednesday, the French club released a statement saying: “Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information circulated by many media outlets reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimarães.”

Bruno Guimarães, who won a gold medal with Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics last year, arrived at Lyon from Athletico Paranaense in January 2020.

In a battle to avoid relegation, Newcastle have already signed forward Chris Wood and right-back Kieran Trippier during the January transfer window.

