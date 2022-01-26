After the rescheduling of the match due to the presented cases of Covid-19, this Friday will take place the match corresponding to day 3 between Puebla and Xolos from Tijuana.

At 9:00 p.m., the ball will roll in the Cuauhtémoc and Nicolás Larcamón’s squad will seek their first win at homein addition to breaking a streak of just under 6 years without being able to beat the border at home.

The last time the ‘Franja’ won at home against Xolos was celebrated on matchday 2 of the 2016 Apertura, in a fairly close game that ended 3-2. The goals of the match were an own goal caused by Matías Alustiza, the second by Christian Bermúdez and Damián Escudero scored the third that gave the victory to the Blue and Whites.

If they achieve a victory this Friday, the people from Puebla would get into the fight for the first 3 places in the table by reaching seven units in the first three games of Clausura 2022, the same number as Cruz Azul and Atlas.

For this match, the poblano team will not have the goalkeeper Antony Silva nor with the Chilean midfielder, Paul Vine. Both soccer players were summoned to their respective teams on this FIFA date to play the Conmebol Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.

“We structured a game plan that we have been working on these days, the preparation of the match and those extra sessions that we had were extended a bit in relation to what it would have been if it had been played a week before. This allowed us to develop and deepen a little more in the structure and the game plan. We are clear about what we have been working on and the boys have worked very well. We are going to make a great presentation on Friday”, assured the ‘Franja’ strategist.

Also, there is the possibility of seeing the debut of the Argentine Federico Mancuello, who has not been able to debut with Puebla due to the rescheduling of the last game.