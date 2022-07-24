The residents of the capital were told about the Soviet urban tradition in Telegram-channel “History of Moscow”. The followers were explained the meaning of “walling up” cars in the facades of houses: in the days of the USSR, the walls of automobile enterprises were decorated like that.

According to the administration of the community, it was a peculiar custom. For example, the facade of a taxi depot in the Tagansky district was “encrusted” with a Volga car turned sideways.

An unusual tradition has survived to this day. AT Telegram– channel “Moscow. Details” published a modern photo of a building in the Ryazan region. Car services and car washes are located inside, and the façade is decorated with a bas-relief from a half of a Volga produced in the mid-1950s.

Previously, the Russians argued over the Soviet wedding tradition. Users’ opinions differed in discussions about the use of plastic dolls as decorations for the newlyweds’ car.