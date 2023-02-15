Brunella Horna told his followers what was his wedding with Richard Acuna and surprised everyone by confessing this surprising detail.

2023 got off to a good start for Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña, who, after having postponed their wedding so many times for different reasons, finally said “yes” at the altar and became married. Being two public figures, there was a lot of expectation about their wedding and how expensive the ceremony party would be. So much so that various entertainment programs commented on the details of the event, such as the expensive list of gifts that the couple would have requested, which now the host of “America today” denied.

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña at their wedding. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

This was the supposed gift list of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña

In the “Love and Fire” program, they issued a detailed report on the “expensive” list of gifts for the wedding of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña. The payroll accumulated more than S/20,000 in gifts. These were the artifacts that the couple supposedly expected to receive on such a date.

Set of pots: S/1,399

Frying pan: S/679

Plate set: S/299

Cutlery set: S/159

Fruit Bowl: S/499

Beverage cooler: S/379

Cold drink dispenser: S/349

A blender: S/4,089

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña were married in a private ceremony that took place in the La Molina district. Photo: Instagram Capture Brunella Horna

Brunella Horna and Richard acuña asked their guests to donate to an NGO

More than a month has passed since Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña got married and the popular ‘Bubu’ wanted to answer hundreds of questions about her wedding through a dynamic on Instagram.

In this sense, the young businesswoman denied the rumor of the expensive list of gifts that she would have ordered together with the son of César Acuña and revealed the following: “We did not have a gift list, we ask our guests to donate to an NGO instead of giving us gifts”.

Brunella Horna confesses what she asked her guests at her wedding. Photo: Instagram

The gift that Richard gave Brunella for celebrating a month of marriage

During the broadcast of an “America Today” program, Brunella Horna was surprised by her husband Richard Acuña, who sent a large flower arrangement to the television set for a month after they became married.

“Happy wedding month, dear wife. You make me very happy and I want to always be with you, even when I am old and wrinkled. I love you”it said in the dedication of the bouquet.

How much did Brunella Horna’s engagement ring cost?

According to a report issued by the “Love and Fire” program, the engagement ring that Richard Acuña gave Brunella Horna would have cost more than approximately $1,000.

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña were married on January 7, 2023. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

Christian Cueva shone at Brunella and Richard’s wedding

The marriage between Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña was one of the most commented events at the beginning of 2023 due to all the glamor that surrounded it.

However, there were other events that also drew attention, such as the presence of Christian Cueva. The national soccer player surprised the guests by taking the stage and singing along with Marisol.