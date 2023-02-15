Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Sports schedule for Wednesday, February 15

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports schedule for Wednesday, February 15


boston celtics

boston celtics

boston celtics

Champions League, NBA, Colombian soccer.

WIN SPORTS
5:15 p.m.: First B, Chicó vs. Real Cartagena

WIN SPORTS +
8 pm: Colombian soccer, La Equidad vs. Medellin

ESPN
3 p.m.: Champions League, Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea
7 pm: Copa Libertadores, El Nacional vs. National Potosi

ESPN 3
3 pm: Spanish soccer, Real Madrid vs. Elche

STAR+
2:30 p.m.: England soccer, Arsenal vs. Manchester City

espn 2
3 pm: Champions League, Bruges vs. Benfica
7:30 p.m.: NBA, Nets vs. Heat
10 p.m.: Lakers vs. pelicans

CLEAR MARK
8:05 pm: Mexico soccer, Chivas vs. Tijuana

keep going down
Recommended

