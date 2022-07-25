After his recent engagement, Richard Acuna Y Brunella Horna They have been very happy in the media, in which they also gave details of the marriage proposal. They are sharing this happiness with the people who need it most, as is the case of Linda, a mother who is caring for 5 children and attended the “Surprise yourself” program.

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña have created a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) to help low-income people. This Saturday, July 23, the program “Sorpréndete” had the support of the couple to give an afternoon of emotion to a guest.

What did Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña give you?

Llacta Peru is an NGO that seeks to promote improvements in education for young people and children in a vulnerable situation. On this occasion, the NGO of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña had the opportunity to support Linda, a mother of 5 children who strives every day to provide health and nutrition to her little ones.

“A key. This key is to open the doors of your new home. It’s yours, Linda. Everything that is in here. The dining room, the living room, the cabin, because we know you need it. This house that you needed so much”, expressed Rossana Fernández; and the production exclaimed: “This prefab is totally yours.”

Richard Acuña proposes to Brunella Horna

After five years of relationship, Richard Acuña decided to take the next step with Brunella Horna and proposed to her in a movie theater. Later, the couple, their family and their close friends went to their home to celebrate the previous one to this long-awaited union.

Richard Acuña would have paid more than S / 25,000 to Ezio Oliva

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña’s engagement party was the subject of comments in the media, as well as the presence of Ezio Oliva to liven up the couple’s night. According to “America Today”, the singer would have received more than S / 25,000 for the private concert he gave at this celebration.