Verstappen vs. Perez

In ten Grands Prix held so far, from Bahrain to Silverstone, the Red Bull she has always established herself as only winning team of this start of the season. Although Max Verstappen commands the championship standings, the Dutchman was not the only rider to have climbed to the top step of the podium: on two occasions, precisely in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijanin fact, it was his teammate who won Sergio Perezwhich in the last period, however, is experiencing a rather complex situation.

The meltdown

The first, imperceptible signs of crisis had indeed been seen from Miami, the first race on the calendar after Baku, when the Mexican took pole position but finished behind Verstappen, author of a comeback from ninth to first position. Subsequently, Checo he had then suffered immediate elimination from Q1a Monk for an impact against the barriers at the first corner, resulting in a 16th place finish in the race. A placement outside the podium which was then repeated in Spain, Canada and Silverstonewhile as far as qualifying is concerned, the balance is even worse: the former Racing Point driver hasn’t entered the top-10 since Miami.

Uncertain future

Overall results that have generated a gap between him and Verstappen of 99 pointsas well as boosting a climate of distrust towards him within the team such as to have sparked doubts about the continuation of his experience in Red Bull for 2024. An aspect in which the former Formula 1 driver does not believe Martin Brundlenow television commentator and pundit for Sky Sports F1. According to the 64-year-old, Red Bull will continue to support the number 11 from Guadalajara, even if the latter lacks the qualities to be able to efficiently counter his teammate.

The two anti-Verstappen

In fact, in his column, Brundle identified only two pilots who can succeed in this mission: “Perez has impressively won two of the first four races this season – has explained – but everything came crashing down when Max, starting from ninth on the grid in Miami, comfortably beat Sergio, who was in pole position. Perez will need all of his maturity and experience, as well as the support of the team and family, to shift gears and begin to express his speed and his potential. I suspect only Alonso and Hamilton have the head to face Verstappen right now, and I doubt Red Bull wants this volatility in their team. The perfect scenario for the team would be for Sergio to finish second to Max in every race and win when Max fails. The problem is that, as Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon have discovered, good young drivers are buried by the Dutchman’s speed. At the same time, Red Bull cannot have Perez out of form when Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin inevitably find themselves in front of them. Here because they will support it all the way“.