To be viewed with vicarious shame, or worse, pity. Patrick Doorschodt knows like no other what ‘gym shame’ is. The 46-year-old Naaldwijker, who once weighed 165 kilos, had almost thrown in the towel. But he persevered, got over it and now helps other insecure athletes as a personal trainer. “The longer you wait, the greater your uncertainty becomes.”

