Mexico.-The actor Bruce Willis, who recently turned 68 years old and was also diagnosed with a disorder that affects the ability to communicate with people, would have modified his will.

In various news portals it is shared that after being diagnosed with the aforementioned disease, Bruce Willis was able to make some changes in his will, according to a source close to him.

Among the changes that Bruce Willis made, it stands out that supposedly he would give part of his fortune to Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, the daughters he had with actress Demi Moore.

According to the Celebrity Net Worth site, Bruce Willis, star of films like ‘Armageddon’ and ‘Die Hard’, has a fortune of 250 million dollars.

The change in the name of heirs would be due to the fact that a large part of Bruce Willis’s fortune was supposedly it would be intended only for his current wife, Emma Heming, and their two youngest daughters.

On the other hand, it is mentioned in various news portals that the health of the famous Hollywod actor would have worsened in recent weeks: “Her condition has worsened,” a source close to the Willis family told the online site RadarOnlie.

Bruce Willis has starred in other films such as ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Twelve Monkeys’, ‘The Protégé’ and ‘The Expandables’, with which he has managed to add 7.5 billion dollars at the worldwide box office.