Bruce Willis says goodbye to the movies. At 67, the American actor retired from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. The news was given by the family and his followers could not be sadder not to see him in new movies and series, among other types of productions.

The artist is usually associated with the action movies that catapulted him as a Hollywood star. However, he also has other important roles that we will share with you below.

John McClane in “Die Hard”

Without a doubt, the unforgettable New York policeman is the most famous character of his career, having played him in five films. Beating a terrorist group and taking back a building was just the beginning.

James Cole in “12 Monkeys”

He is a time traveler who works with the Splinter Project to stop the apocalypse. This was unleashed after a pandemic killed millions of people.

Butch Coolidge in “Pulp Fiction”

Butch is a boxer with a fading career. When Marsellus Wallace offers him money to fix a fight, he takes it, but decides to take a gamble on himself, knock out the opponent, and run away from him.

Malcolm Crowe in “The Sixth Sense”

A well-known child psychologist meets Cole Sear, a terrified boy who needs treatment because he sees haunted spirits. This is how the opportunity to redeem a past failure presents itself to you.

Harry S. Stamper in “Armageddon”

A gigantic asteroid is coming directly towards Earth and NASA experts decide to send a team of astronauts led by Stamper with the aim of destroying it.

David Dunn in “Unbreakable”

The protagonist is the only survivor of a train accident and Elijah Price thinks he knows the reason for this. The answer will change his life forever.

Korben Dallas in “Le Cinquième Element”

It is about a former soldier of the Special Forces of the Federated Army who lives carefree in 2263. In this future he meets an alien with whom he embarks on a great adventure.