L’Intel Arc GPU announcement once again confirms Intel’s interest in graphics in the field of laptops, but this time we are talking about discrete PCIe 4.0 solutions for gaming laptops. They therefore represent an advance on desktop video cards based on the same Intel Xe HPG architecture that will arrive in the second half of the year, and mark the birth of a new chapter for Intel, determined to do battle in a sector, that of GPUs, which transcends the just gaming, ranging from artificial intelligence, virtual worlds, cloud and so on. It must be said, however, that today’s debut only concerns the Intel Arc 3 series, the most modest as is evident from the price of the pre-order laptops, which start at $ 899, and from the Intel statements that estimate a power approximately double. compared to the flagship Intel Iris Xe integrated GPUs. In this case, however, the dish is much richer and includes support for the DirectX 12 Ultimate with variable rate shading, mesh shading, sampler feedback and ray tracing, with one unit ray tracing for each Xe core. Furthermore we must take into account that the current performances are still limited by the absence of theXeSS upscalingarriving in the summer not by chance alongside the most powerful models of the Intel Arc 5 and Intel Arc 7 series. See also The co-creator of Halo believes that the Halo Infinite campaign recovers "the magic" of the saga and congratulates the authors

Intel Arc: all models The series Intel Arc 3, we have already said, it puts in place a power approximately double compared to an integrated Intel Iris Xe solution, which means inevitable compromises even in gaming in 1080p, target of this series. But it is important to note that the two variants, one with 8 Xe cores and one with 6 Xe cores, occupy the same space as the Intel chip, while enjoying 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory, a number of ray tracing units equal to that of the core Xe and, very importantly, native support for XeSS upscaling, as anticipated coming this summer. At that point, moreover, the series GPUs will also be available Intel Arc 5 And Intel Arc 7much more powerful and destined to clash directly with the AMD Radeon 6000 and NVIDIA RTX 3000 GPUs. But let’s start with the models available: theIntel Arc A350M from 6 cores andIntel Arc A370M from 8 cores. Indeed we start from the second since Intel has exclusively provided the internal benchmarks of the most performing model that promises over 60 FPS on average in Hitman 3, DOOM Eternal, Total War Saga: Troy, F1 2021, Age of Empire IV, Destiny 2, The Witcher 3, Final Fantasy XIV and Wolfenstein: Youngblood, in all cases with graphics settings on medium and performance ranging from 25% to over double the higher, compared to an Intel Iris Xe GPU. Not much for a discreet solution, but enough to measure the more powerful models.



The performance of the Intel Arc 3 A370M GPU With the Intel Arc 5 series we pass in fact toIntel Arc A550M, the only option available, which sports 16 Xe cores flanked by as many ray tracing units, jumping to 8 GB of memory. It therefore promises uncompromising 1080p and some excursion in 1440p which is the probable reference resolution of the base model of the Intel Arc 7 series, theIntel Arc A730M with 24 Xe cores, 24 ray tracing drives and 12GB of memory. But Intel’s modular solution can go even higher with theIntel Arc 7 A770Ma 32-core Xe GPU and 16 GB of memory that with the help of Intel XeSS technology could give satisfaction even in 4K, not surprisingly the resolution called into question by Intel to illustrate its upscaling with artificial intelligence.

Intel XeSS, Deep Link and 360 degree support



Two more Intel Arc series will be released in early summer for a total of five models Intel is undoubtedly getting serious with Intel Arc GPUs. It is not certain that the first models will be able to compete with the top of the range of the competition, but on paper nothing is missing. There are essential technologies such as Variable Rate Shading And Mesh ShadingThere is the ray tracing, there is the Media Engine Xe for acceleration with the most popular codecs and there is the hardware support for artificial intelligence with the Intel Xe Mastrix Extension that promise a 16x increase in processing capacity according to professionals and creator. But when it comes to artificial intelligence, what leaps to the attention of gamers is Intel XeSS technology. Among other thingsXeSS upscaling it does not rely solely on hardware dedicated to artificial intelligence. It can therefore be exploited on other platforms thanks to the DP4A instructions, but in this case we are talking about performance deficits, predictable in the absence of the specialized hardware of the Intel Xe GPUs. With the help of this we speak instead of a technology that, like NVDIA DLSS, thanks to artificial intelligence, promises to transform a native 1080p image into an almost flawless 4K image, maintaining performance close to the original rendering resolution. Obviously it is not certain that the technology is immediately equal to a competition that has an advantage of now two generations, but the improvements are undoubted. In fact, they are also evident in the low-resolution images published by Intel that compare the base image in 1080p with a 4K image that is not only more defined, but also richer in details.



The Intel XeSS in operation Good premises then, even if we would not have disdained to see comparisons between native 4K and 4K in upscaling, as well as knowing the supported resolutions since such a technology could guarantee 1080p without compromise, even with heavy titles, with Intel Arc GPUs. 3. Certainly remain to be seen i supported titles, but there will be 20 at launch, including the recent Ghostwire Tokyo. In any case, we will talk about this when the Intel upscaling will be available and the announcements from the developers will arrive, obviously already reached by the dedicated development kits. For now we just have to appreciate an all-round approach by Intel which, in addition to the hardware equipment, has thought about optimization with driver day 0full support for outstanding securities andArc Control application, already equipped with video capture, integrated download of Game On drivers and unified support for the integrated GPU. We will not have to wait therefore, to have the implementation of all the features at the driver and software level.



Arc Control application Among the most important items, in addition to the obvious development kit for the implementation of XeSS technology, we find the Intel Game Dev AI Toolkit, a tool designed to exploit artificial intelligence in the creation of real objects in function of immersive worlds. Also worth mentioning are the Intel Graphics Performance Analyzer tools which are very useful for facilitating performance analysis in relation to the elimination of bottlenecks and optimization in general. And it is the same goal as the Intel VTune Profiler which provides developers with the tools to specifically examine the behavior of hardware in code processing. The oneAPI Video Processing Library (oneVPL), linked to the AV1 encoding that, for the first time via hardware,

promises a leap in performance of something like 50 times. A revolution, at least where exploited. Furthermore, the system, which is very important, can exploit multiple GPUs of the same system at the same time. In fact, Intel has also thought about integration with the twelfth generation Intel CPUs and related Iris Xe GPUs and this brings us to Intel Deep Link technology which promises an increase in coding performance and in heavier applications thanks to the ability to exploit simultaneously Discrete GPU and integrated GPU, in perfect synergy with the CPU. We are talking about increases of up to 60% in video encoding and decoding thanks to Hyper Encode and increase in AI calculations thanks to Hyper Compute. There is also talk of performance increases even in gaming. In the absence of data we assume that the boost is limited, at least for now, but it is still a useful element for the creator segment and to give an edge to GPUs that seem really well equipped, at least on paper. In fact, the tests on silicon, the quality of support and the response of the developers to the various features will decide whether or not the success of the Intel Arc GPUs. Stay on our pages because we will surely have time and way to talk about it.