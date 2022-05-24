Milan – Bruce Springsteen, 73 next September, will return to the stage in 2023 with the E Street Band with a series of dates – yet to be revealed – in American arenas, followed by a European tour that will start on April 28 in Barcelona, ​​and a second part of the American tour starting in August. And there will be three Italian stages: Thursday 18 May at Giorgio Bassani Urban Park of Ferrara, Sunday 21 May at the Circus Maximus in Rome and Tuesday 25 July at Prato della Gerascia, inside the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.

“After six years, I am eager to see our loyal fans again and look forward to sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band once again. See you there, next year, and beyond!” Boss.

The other European cities that will host the concert are Barcelona, ​​Dublin, Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Düsseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and Monza. Additional cities in the UK and Belgium will be announced at a later date.

The 2023 tour dates will be the first live for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band since the conclusion of the fourteen months of The River Tour, nominated by Billboard and Pollstar as the best tour of 2016 and finished in Australia in February 2017.

Tickets

To facilitate and reward those who have requested a voucher for a Barley Arts show that has undergone changes due to the Covid-19 pandemic and has not yet used it in full, a special presale will be open for the nominal tickets of the three Italian concerts on Official authorized Ticketone, Vivaticket and Ticketmaster circuits, subject to availability of seats dedicated to this pre-sale. The preview sale will be active from 10 to 23:59 on Wednesday 25 May for the Ferrara and Rome stages and from 10 to 23:59 on Monday 30 May for the Monza one.

It is essential to check which of the three sales circuits issued the voucher, because it will be usable only on the same circuit. Each unique code that identifies the voucher will allow the purchase of a maximum of two tickets for one of the three concerts during the presale: if the cost of the ticket is higher than the amount of the voucher, the buyer will have to pay the difference using one of the methods payment terms available. If, on the other hand, the voucher has an amount higher than the cost of the tickets, the buyer can use the remaining credit to purchase tickets for other Barley Arts shows on the same ticketing channel.

General sales will open to everyone on the same channels at 10am on Thursday 26 May (Ferrara and Rome) and at 10 am on Tuesday 31 May (Monza), for a maximum number of four tickets per stage for each account (including any tickets purchased during the pre-sale). Of course, it will also be possible to continue using the vouchers during the general sale.

Tickets are nominal. It will be possible to make only one name change per ticket starting from 18 April 2023 (Ferrara and Rome) and from 25 June 2023 (Monza) until the morning of the day of the concert; from the opening of sales it will be possible to take advantage of the fan-to-fan platform of the individual authorized sales circuits Ticketone, Ticketmaster and Vivaticket. As always, we strongly advise the public not to contact the Secondary Ticketing circuits.

Prices

Thursday 18 May 2023, Ferrara, Giorgio Bassani Urban Park. Concert start h. 19:30

Tickets (single standing seat)

Pit A: € 130.00 + prev.

Pit B: € 110.00 + prev.

Pit C: € 100.00 + prev.

Right Pit Right: € 85.00 + prev.

Pit D Left: € 85.00 + prev.

Sunday 21 May, Rome, Circus Maximus. Concert start h. 19:30

Tickets (single standing seat)

Pit: € 130.00 + prev.

Single seat: € 100.00 + prev.

Tuesday 25 July, Monza, Monza / Prato della Gerascia National Circuit. Concert start h. 19:30

Tickets (single standing seat)

Pit A: € 130.00 + prev.

Pit B1: € 100.00 + prev.

Pit B2: € 100.00 + prev.

Pit C1: € 85.00 + prev.

Pit C2: € 85.00 + prev.