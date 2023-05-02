If it really has to end, he doesn’t want it to end badly. Not that he’s nostalgic or that he necessarily wants to keep a good bond in case of goodbye, but 8 years together is a good time. In addition, showing off at this stage of the season can entice potential buyers… That’s why, if it really will be a divorce in the summer, Marcelo Brozovic aims to end his experience with the Nerazzurri in a big way.