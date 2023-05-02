The Croatian, who has had ups and downs this season also due to injuries, is once again decisive. Something broke with Inter and the streets are destined to part in the event of a fair offer. But until then it remains an added value
If it really has to end, he doesn’t want it to end badly. Not that he’s nostalgic or that he necessarily wants to keep a good bond in case of goodbye, but 8 years together is a good time. In addition, showing off at this stage of the season can entice potential buyers… That’s why, if it really will be a divorce in the summer, Marcelo Brozovic aims to end his experience with the Nerazzurri in a big way.
