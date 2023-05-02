Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

Wind kicked up a lot of dust on a highway in the US. This had dire consequences for drivers. Some didn’t survive.

Munich/Farmersville – A dust storm triggered a fatal pile-up in the USA. Six people died on Monday (May 1, local time) near the town of Farmersville, Illinois. According to the police, the mass crash also claimed more than 30 injuries. They were taken to nearby hospitals.

USA: Dust storm triggers pile-up on freeway – six people die

The pile-up happened around 11 a.m. local time on the freeway between Saint-Louis and Chicago. The crash extended over a length of three kilometers – in both directions. According to police, two semitrailers caught fire. According to the first findings of the emergency services, a total of almost 30 trucks and 40 to 60 cars were involved in the pile-up.

A dust storm has triggered a fatal pile-up in the USA. Six people died as a result. © Uncredited/WICS TV/AP/dpa

An image of the devastation could be seen on television footage. Dozens of smoking, interlocked car wrecks lay on the road at the scene of the accident. Some of the vehicles came to a stop at the side of the road. A dense, earth-colored layer of dust lay over the entire scene of the accident.

Not the first fatal pile-up in the US by a storm

Authorities believe strong winds blew the dust from fields toward the highway. As a result, there were many rear-end collisions. The drivers were completely blinded by the dust, it said.

It is not the first dramatic incident of this kind in the United States. In July 2021, eight people were killed in a pile-up caused by a sandstorm in the state of Utah. There were also 2,022 deaths and injuries in Montana after a mass crash caused by a sandstorm. (kh with afp)