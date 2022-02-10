Just like in the 2021 championship, the next Formula 1 season will once again feature ten participating teams to the world. A number that therefore guarantees twenty single-seaters on the starting grid, but which does not fully satisfy Zak Brown, CEO of a team like McLaren that recently laid a solid foundation for its future in the category. The US manager, interviewed by racingnews365.comin fact, would appreciate the entry of other teams in the Circus, but at the same time understand the financial difficulties that the latter would encounter only to guarantee themselves access to the world championship.

In fact, according to the current Concorde Agreement, a team intending to enter Formula 1 would have to shell out $ 200 million tuition fee. A decidedly high figure, which would therefore constitute a considerable obstacle for companies ready to take the big leap: “Ten teams are absolutely fine – explained Brown – but I’d like to see 11 or 12. At that point everyone would pay an entry fee, which would be shared with the other teams. Over a long period of time, it would be financially damaging, but in the short term, they are compensated for those teams that enter. As long as they can be potentially competitive, an 11th and 12th team it would also help the growth of sport. Make the cake bigger – he added – I like to think of sharing it with 12 teams as opposed to a smaller one with ten teams ”.

In the future of Formula 1, however, Brown’s desire could be satisfied by the potential inclusion of two realities such as Porsche and Audi, which would enter the top racing series not only as manufacturers, but also as real teams. A hypothesis still to be confirmed, but which in the meantime keeps the number of teams present in the Circus at ten. In order to review a higher figure present in a world championship it is necessary to go back to 2016, when the Manor was the eleventh reality on the grid. All the others, on the other hand, were the same ones present today, albeit with some denominations different from those in force starting from 2021.