“I think it’s crazy to treat the pandemic as if it were a football match or a debate between for and against. My political opinion on Salvini or Meloni has nothing to do with it.” Thus the pediatrician Alfredo Guarino of the university hospital of Naples former president of the Society of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, in an interview with ‘Repubblica’, comments on the statements of the leaders of Lega and Fdi who have announced that they will not have their children vaccinated. “The fact is that this affair cannot be handled in a folkloristic way. It is a damn serious thing. Making apodictic statements in the face of 150,000 dead is the wrong way to deal with things,” he adds.

For children, Meloni argues, it is easier to die from lightning than from Covid. “In fact, thanks be to God, the lightning rod was invented”, replies the pediatrician. However, only a third of children have so far been vaccinated. He means that two out of three parents are hesitant. “The only doubt – observes Guarino – that you may have at this moment is whether you prefer to get the vaccine or take Covid. With Omicron around it is almost unthinkable that a child will arrive at the end of the year without having encountered the virus” .

He will meet several like-minded parents who think the two political leaders. “I meet one every day in the ward. It was No Vax, she has the child hospitalized and she keeps repeating that if she could go back she would behave differently – she says – Another told me that she felt the desire to go up to the 18th floor of the hospital tower to throw herself off. Obviously she was exaggerating, she was gripped by the anguish of the moment, but it is not nice for a mother to see her sick and isolated child in the hospital with harnessed people who take blood samples every morning. he knows that all this was avoidable. The sense of guilt is common to all parents No Vax, no one excluded. Personally it is a responsibility that I would not take and I do not want to think that someone can do it for political calculation “.

But even with Omicron, Covid is lighter in children or do we see opposite signs? “For heaven’s sake, it remains true that the disease is milder than adults. But not for everyone – replies the pediatrician – We have had 44 pediatric deaths and 13 thousand hospitalizations. Children, and only them, can suffer from complications such as the syndrome systemic multinflammatory disease. It is a very rare disorder, but that I would not like to see in my son. Nor do we know the possible long-lasting effects of Covid. On the one hand there are many sufferings and costs, on the other the vaccine. But what are we about talking? “.

However, the situation seems to be improving. For the first time since Omicron’s arrival, pediatric hospitalizations in Italy are decreasing. “Yes, it will certainly improve – he warns – We still have the revolving door. One goes out and another immediately enters. We have 8 children in very serious conditions due to other diseases, but now we have to manage them in isolation. then there’s something I don’t understand. ” Thing? “We rightly remember the 300 deaths of the Aquila earthquake and the 3 thousand of the Campania earthquake 40 years ago. And we are totally addicted to the 400 daily deaths we see today. Since the beginning of the pandemic we have lost almost 900 thousand lives in Europe. One city “, remarks Guarino.

The AIFA report on vaccine safety, published yesterday, is reassuring for everyone, but it is even more so for children. “Yes, the vaccine is going well and the vaccination centers are very organized. I visited one here in Naples and I felt like I was at the Luna Park. At first it seemed a bit grotesque, but then I was amazed even myself as a pediatrician . The children competed for the candy, the medal, the certificate of courage. The operators are very good. I remembered when I was a child and I started shaking three days earlier “, he concludes.