Two of the seven young people who participated in the beating of young Ernesto Calderón, in Puebla, voluntarily surrendered to the authorities.

Puebla authorities indicated that The two brothers surrendered voluntarily after being linked in the case of the beating of young Ernesto in the bar area of ​​Angelópolis.

These are the brothers Franco “N” and Luis “N”, who, along with other subjects, beat “Neto” Calderón, on the night of September 9.

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Puebla (FGE) reported on the afternoon of September 25 that two brothers went to its facilities to voluntarily surrender.

“The Puebla Prosecutor’s Office reports that today 2 brothers voluntarily went before the FGE knowing that this institution was looking for them to arrest them for acts to the detriment of a young man in Angelópolis,” he reported on his social networks.

In addition to this, the Puebla Prosecutor’s Office indicated that both were at the disposal of the judicial authorities for their alleged participation.

The video was spread through social networks at the time when at least seven young people hit Neto.

As a result of these attacks, the young man He was seriously injured but managed to survive. Therefore, the Puebla authorities began investigations to find those allegedly responsible for the beating.

Users on social networks identified the aggressors. Some of them went to the Anáhuac University and others to the Tecnológico de Monterrey. These educational institutions expelled the alleged aggressors and only two of the seven alleged perpetrators are detained.

It should be noted that, as a result of the beating, Ernesto suffers fractures to his face and is at risk of losing an eye.