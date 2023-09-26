Rachel Culin considered herself a Toyota loyalist, one of millions of people who appreciated the company’s reliable, fuel-efficient hybrids. But she recently bought an electric Chevrolet Bolt to replace her Toyota Prius. because the Japanese automaker had taken too long to sell electric vehicles.

“Where are the options for those who love Toyota?” said Culin, a resident of Mesa, Arizona. “It is very sad”.

Toyota, once the leading brand for environmentally conscious car owners, has failed to keep up with changing consumer preferences and the push by governments around the world to reduce the use of fossil fuels.

The company and the Japanese auto industry face their biggest challenge since they became global giants in the 1980s. How they respond could determine whether they remain at the top of the industry or fade into the background.

Toyota, the world’s largest automobile manufacturer, is the core of Japan’s large automobile industry. It has alliances with smaller automakers such as Subaru and Mazda and wields enormous influence over government officials and industry groups. Your business decisions can have far-reaching economic and environmental implications.

Toyota arguably did more to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions than any other established automaker by pioneering hybrid cars. But it has slowly moved toward zero-emission cars.

That has opened the door for Tesla and BYD, a Chinese automaker, to retain Toyota’s dominance by offering attractive and affordable electric cars. Toyota has lost market share in the US and its sales in China have fallen.

In 2022, sales of electric vehicles rose nearly 70 percent to 7.7 million, surpassing those of hybrid vehicles for the first time as demand soared in China, reports IDTechEx, a market research company.

Toyota remains highly profitable. Last year it sold 10.5 million vehicles, eight times more than Tesla. But less than 1 percent of the cars it sold were all-electric.

Toyota scion Akio Toyoda’s decision in January to step down as CEO was widely seen as an acknowledgment that the company needed new leadership to navigate the industry’s transformation.

The only all-electric Toyota sold in the United States is the bZ4X, a sport utility vehicle that the company recalled last year because defective bolts could cause the wheels to come off. In China, the company also offers an electric sedan, the BZ3.

Toyota has argued that hybrid cars can help reduce emissions more and faster than electric vehicles, which are still too expensive for many buyers. Taking into account a cleaner manufacturing process for hybrids and the limited availability of critical battery materials such as lithium, hybrids are a safer bet in the near term, Toyota executives have said in recent public statements.

Toyota has said its range will include 10 new all-electric vehicles by 2026 and it will aim to sell 3.5 million of them annually by 2030.

Just as Apple, Google and Samsung quickly displaced Nokia and BlackBerry in the mobile phone business, some analysts say, Tesla and BYD could be so far ahead in making electric cars by 2026 that Toyota could struggle to catch up.

But Naoki Kobayashi, deputy director of the automobile division at Japan’s Ministry of Commerce, said people have owned cars longer than phones, so the transition won’t be as quick: “We still have time.”

By: JACK EWING and BEN DOOLEY