Abubakar Nurmagomedov explained the defeat of Zaleski with the words “we had to work harder”

Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Abubakar Nurmagomedov commented on the defeat of the Brazilian Eliseu Zaleski at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament. The athlete spoke on Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

“Salaam alaikum to everyone who was worried about me and was sick. I do not justify myself – I should have worked harder and better! Inshallah, see you again. Many thanks to my team and my brothers!” the fighter explained.

Abubakar, who is the cousin of former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, faced Zaleski at UFC on ESPN on the night of June 4. The 36-year-old Brazilian won by split decision.

For 33-year-old Nurmagomedov, this defeat was the fourth in his MMA career. He also has 17 wins and one draw. Last time he went into the octagon to fight with compatriot Gadzhi Omargadzhiev, whom he defeated by unanimous decision. Zaleski has 24 wins and seven losses.