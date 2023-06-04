AThings are usually quiet on the Israeli-Egyptian border, which illustrates the close political and military cooperation between the two countries. Now an unusual incident puts the cooperation to the test.

Christian Meier Political correspondent for the Middle East and Northeast Africa.

Three Israeli soldiers were killed and another wounded on Saturday after an Egyptian border guard entered Israel. The Egyptian was also shot. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the event “serious and extraordinary” on Sunday and announced an in-depth investigation.

According to media reports and the Israeli army, the Egyptian police officer’s attack happened near a border crossing about 40 kilometers south of the Gaza Strip. Gunshots were heard there between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Around nine o’clock the 19-year-old soldier and the 20-year-old soldier, who had been on guard there and no longer responded to radio messages, were found dead.