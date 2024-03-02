Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

Photographer Britta Jackinski, ranked among the most influential photographers of the current era, confirmed that photography is the most important means of protecting nature and documenting crimes committed against wildlife, noting that the photo reflects a person’s connection with nature and instills in him the responsibility to protect it, especially if it focuses on new aspects. Different.

She said, during the “Change Makers” workshop, which was held within the activities of the International Photography Festival “Xposure 2024”, that when she started her project, those close to her said to her: “What are you doing?”, but she insisted on continuing with it to document the crimes committed against wild animals and nature. .

Jackinski added, “I was keen to photograph the daily life of wild animals, which has become more like ‘behavior’ to document the real dangers they suffer from,” noting that she took pictures of the animals from different angles, similar to “silhouettes,” indicating the existence of another dark side in the life of those animals. the animals.

Britta Jaczynski during the “Change Makers” workshop

During the workshop, Britta showed a group of photos she took of nature and animals, and pointed out that she participated in launching the famous campaign and award-winning book initiative “Photographers Against Wildlife Crime,” where she joined forces with other photographers in an effort to use their photos to help reduce trade. Wildlife Illegalization of Our Time, the campaign involved a constructive dialogue between influencers, law makers and policy makers around the world about ending the demand for wildlife products.

Britta Jackinski is famous for her distinguished style of photojournalism, and has won many international awards. She works with authorities, environmental organizations, charities and international institutions, seeking to document crimes against wildlife and nature. Her photos have been published in magazines, newspapers and books all over the world, and have also been shown in… Galleries, museums and photography events.