Arrowhead Studios recently announced that the team is working on a balance patch for their cooperative shooter, Helldivers 2but the operation turned out to be more complicated than expected, since the weapons with a higher kill rate do not always lead to mission success.

“We are looking at the data and making a balance patch“, writes Arrowhead Studios CEO Pilestedt on social media, also revealing that although the Breaker (one of Helldivers 2's best weapons) “gets more kills, it is not overrepresented in missions that end successfully.”

What does all this mean? That reducing the shotgun's takedown potential or boosting the damage of other weapons is not a surefire way to achieve this “balance” of power between the various weapons in Helldivers 2.