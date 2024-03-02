Arrowhead Studios recently announced that the team is working on a balance patch for their cooperative shooter, Helldivers 2but the operation turned out to be more complicated than expected, since the weapons with a higher kill rate do not always lead to mission success.
“We are looking at the data and making a balance patch“, writes Arrowhead Studios CEO Pilestedt on social media, also revealing that although the Breaker (one of Helldivers 2's best weapons) “gets more kills, it is not overrepresented in missions that end successfully.”
What does all this mean? That reducing the shotgun's takedown potential or boosting the damage of other weapons is not a surefire way to achieve this “balance” of power between the various weapons in Helldivers 2.
The Helldivers 2 weapon problem
Complicating matters is the fact that Helldivers 2's weapons also contain 46 hidden stats. Weapons normally display four main stats in the menus: damage, ammo capacity, recoil, and rate of fire. But Pilestedt recently shared that “each weapon has maybe 50 stats total“, which means there is a lot of hidden information that we don't know about.
The CEO then encouraged all Helldivers 2 players to “just use the weapon you like the most“, rather than trying to necessarily obtain the “strongest” weapon according to mathematical calculations.
Still speaking of Helldivers 2: did you know that all players actually fight against a single developer named Joel?
