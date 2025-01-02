Britta Carlson, former assistant coach of the women’s national team, is leaving the German Football Association (DFB) for 1. FC Cologne. The 46-year-old will take over the position of women’s head coach at the Bundesliga club, her contract runs until June 30, 2026. “Britta brings a wealth of experience and skills at the highest level as a player and as a coach,” said FC managing director Christian Keller. “With her expertise, she will help us to accelerate the development of FC women’s football in order to realize our goals step by step.”

Carlson was active in the DFB for over ten years until her contract was mutually terminated. She worked as an assistant coach for the DFB women from June 2018 until she won the Olympic bronze medal in 2024. “With her expertise, she has contributed significantly to the success of the German women’s national team in recent years,” said DFB managing director Andreas Rettig.

Before her first position as head coach, Carlson explained that the “clear vision for the future” at FC was “extremely attractive” for her. “I am impressed by how women’s and girls’ football in Cologne is lived by the entire club, the fans and the city,” said the ex-national player, who worked as an assistant coach at VfL Wolfsburg from 2008 to 2018. At FC, Carlson succeeds Jacqueline Dünker, who took over the team on an interim basis after parting ways with Daniel Weber in November. With five points from twelve games this season, Cologne are currently in tenth place in the table.