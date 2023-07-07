Outrageous! Britney Spears was the victim of an act of violence by a security agent for Victor Wembanyama, the new NBA star who will play for the San Antonio Spurs team. According to TMZ, both coincided in a restaurant. The interpreter of “Toxic” was with her husband when she saw the athlete and tried to ask him for a photograph. The action transcended and generated divided opinions on social networks.

How did the attack on Britney Spears start?

US media reported that Britney Spears was the victim of physical aggression by a security member of the NBA team that signed Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs. According to the witnesses, one of those who took care of the athlete hit the singer when he wanted to approach him.

The event occurred in the Catch restaurant of the ARIA hotel. Everything would have started when the musical star asked the basketball player for a photo, giving him a light blow on the back. The agents took the interpreter and made her fall to the ground; they broke her glasses.

Britney Spears in restaurant with NBA player. Photo: TMZ

What actions did Britney Spears take after assault?

According to TMZ, she returned to her table and the security member came over to apologize and clarify that he had not recognized her. The singer accepted her forgiveness; however, after a few hours, she filed a complaint with the Metropolitan Police Department of that state.

In her social networks, Britney Spears condemned the act of aggression. “Physical violence is happening too much in this world. I am with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you. I still hope to receive a public apology from the player and his safety. I hope you do,” she wrote on the Instagram stories of she.