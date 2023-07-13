London (agencies)

Yesterday, the British government announced the imposition of sanctions on six companies deemed to be linked to both sides of the conflict in Sudan.

The British Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said, in a statement, that it had imposed sanctions on companies it described as “fueling the conflict in Sudan by providing financing and weapons.”

According to the statement, these sanctions “will limit the financial freedom of these companies by preventing UK citizens, companies and banks from dealing with them, and pressure the parties to engage in the peace process.”

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the sanctions “directly target those whose actions have destroyed millions of lives.”

“Innocent civilians continue to face the devastating effects of these hostilities, and we cannot simply sit by and watch these corporations’ money spent on a senseless conflict,” he added.

And last month, Washington imposed sanctions on companies linked to the two parties to the conflict in Sudan and visa restrictions “against the parties who practice violence” in Sudan, with the aim of drying up the sources of funding for the parties to the conflict.