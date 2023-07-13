from the newsroomi

07/12/2023 – 18:30

Sun Valley 2023, known as the “summer camp of billionaires”, is in full swing at the luxury resort Sun Valley located in Idaho, in the United States. The event, organized by investment bank Allen & Company, annually brings together an elite of billionaires and notable personalities for a series of high-level negotiations.

Since the 1980s, Sun Valley has been the scene of multimillion-dollar deals, such as the acquisition of The Wall Street Journal by Jeff Bezos and the acquisition of the ABC television network by Disney. While the event is known for its business dealings and transactions, it’s not just work that occupies the time of billionaires’ “summer camp” attendees.

The program includes recreational activities, such as tennis, golf, rafting and lectures on various topics, from creativity to the climate crisis. While enjoying these activities, participants discuss millionaire deals involving media and technology companies.

The guest list is kept confidential by the organization, but some names have already been released by the media. Among the confirmed participants are Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon; Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google; and Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. According to Variety, the presence of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, and philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, is also expected.

Although the press is selected to attend the event, it is kept largely isolated from guests. However, some have the opportunity to interact with industry tycoons and even act as moderators in private discussions.

The event has attracted the attention of not only billionaires, but also businessmen in the media sector. Expected guests include Oprah Winfrey; Netflix executives Reed Hastings, Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters; Rupert Murdoch, owner of the New York Post and NewsCorp; and Shari Redstone, president of Paramount Global.

The arrival of participants has caused a “congestion” of private jets at the airport close to the event, the Friedhman Memorial Airport. More than 40 jets have already landed there, causing delays in regular flights. It is estimated that more than 100 jets are scheduled to arrive. Last year, more than 300 flights were registered during the event. Most of these jets are operated by the company NetJets, which specializes in private flights and guarantees passenger privacy.

Some names are still unclear, like Bernard Arnault, the richest man in the world and owner of Louis Vuitton. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, is not on the confirmed guest list, according to Variety magazine.

In addition to commercial transactions, the event is expected to be the stage for discussions on artificial intelligence and important recent moves, such as the sale of Activision Blizzard Inc., worth US$ 69 billion, to Microsoft, the result of a favorable court decision. to Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick.
























