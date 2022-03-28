LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Monday instructed public sector bodies to review its energy and other contracts with Russian companies and consider switching suppliers, noting that existing energy deals may be beneficial to the Russian state. Britain, along with its allies, is seeking to cripple the Russian economy through wide-ranging sanctions in response to Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, but it has stopped short of punishing major Russian energy companies. “Public money should not fund Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war machine,” Cabinet Secretary Steve Barclay said in a statement. He added, “We ask hospitals, councils and all other organizations in the public sector, to urgently explore all available means to sever their trade relations with Russia.”