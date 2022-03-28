Amnesty International will not institute summary proceedings against lawyer Jeroen Pols from Viruswaarheid. A spokesperson for the human rights organization said: Pols removed the images, in which he allegedly made improper use of the design and logo of Amnesty International, from social media last weekend.

According to Amnesty, the images violated the trademark and copyrights of the name and logo. One of these ‘posters’ had to make it clear that opponent of the corona measures Willem Engel is a political prisoner. By removing the images, the ‘misunderstanding that Amnesty is campaigning for Willem Engel’ has been removed, the spokesperson said.

Pols still shares images in the colors of the human rights organization. “Because the logo is no longer on it and it concerns an appeal to Amnesty, that simply belongs to the freedom of expression. Anyone can address Amnesty and ask to do something,” the organization said. Amnesty will continue to monitor whether Pols does not violate Amnesty’s trademark law and creates false expectations about Amnesty’s actions for Willem Engel. See also US Sports at a Glance: What You Missed That Night in NFL, NBA, and NHL

The Virus Truth lawyer said on Friday that he would remove the posters, which could lead to a misunderstanding about who the sender is. That’s what he did last weekend. Reports in which Pols strongly criticize the human rights organization will remain, the lawyer emphasizes.

According to Pols, Amnesty is ‘making a bad turn’ by not standing up for Engel. Pols believes that the organization is not consistent in selecting the issues for which they are campaigning. “There are dozens of similar cases of incitement abroad that Amnesty thinks about anything, and in Willem’s case we hear nothing from them. I think that’s a bad thing”, says Pols. See also New age, same mistakes

Amnesty had previously responded to this by stating that there are currently no political prisoners or prisoners of conscience behind bars in the Netherlands. But Pols described that as ‘complete nonsense’. ,,How can they make that claim if they don’t even know the file surrounding Willem Engel? They should be happy that we do the work for them.”

Two weeks longer in jail

The founder of Virus Truth is currently in prison on suspicion of posting inflammatory messages during the corona crisis. Last Friday, the examining magistrate of the court in Rotterdam decided that the man will remain in jail for two weeks longer.

