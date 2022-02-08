The United States Women’s National Team is preparing for another edition of its already famous annual tournament, the SheBelieves Cup, and this time, those led by Vlatko Andonovski will face New Zealand, the Czech Republic and Iceland.
However, not everything has been good news, especially for a large sector of the American fans who have expressed their evident disgust after the official squad list was released, which, at first glance, shows us that several important players were not presents.
Starting with the great absences from this squad we have Alex Morgan who was considered by many the best forward that the United States had during 2021 along with Christen Press who surprisingly has not appeared on the squad list either.
Other great figures already established in this team that are not considered today are Tobin Heath, Julie Ertz and Megan Rapinoe. Which immediately set off the alarms of the fans who, except for Ertz who has not appeared on the courts for a long time due to injury, did not understand the reason for these absences, to which the United States coach alleged that it is because he wants to see more of the young female players in the face of the impending generational change that is approaching in the Stars and Stripes team.
As additional information, Trinity Rodman, who today is the highest paid player in the NWSL, will be present in the call after Abby Dahlkemper was dropped due to injury. Rodman had been considered from the beginning by Andonovski to train with the team, but she would not make the trip to the tournament.
Here we present the complete squad of the United States ahead of these three games that will be played on February 17, 20 and 23 in the United States. What do you think?
Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher.
Defenses: Alana Cook, Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox, Sofia Huerta, Kelley O’Hara, Emily Sonnett, Becky Sauerbrunn.
Midfielders: Morgan Gautrat, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Catarina Macario, Ashley Sanchez, Kristie Mewis, Andi Sullivan.
Forwards: Mallory Pugh, Ashley Hatch, Trinity Rodman, Margaret Purce, Lynn Williams, Sophia Smith.
