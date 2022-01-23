British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will send British Defense Minister Ben Wallace to talks in Moscow. This was announced on Saturday, January 22, by the TV channel sky news.

The head of government is expected to instruct Wallace to accept Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s offer to hold talks in the Russian capital.

It is specified that negotiations can take place in the coming days.

According to the channel, Johnson regards the situation on the border with Ukraine as “extremely dangerous” and receives daily information about the events taking place there.

Earlier, on January 21, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu invited his British counterpart Ben Wallace to hold talks in Moscow.

On January 17, during a speech in the Parliament of the United Kingdom, Wallace invited Shoigu to visit London. According to him, the British side is ready to conduct a constructive dialogue in good faith and discuss issues on common security concerns.

In addition, Wallace called it unlikely that NATO would send troops to Ukraine, since it is not a member of the alliance. At the same time, the minister did not specify whether the kingdom would join the United States in arming Ukraine.

In the Western media, articles have repeatedly appeared about the allegedly possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. Against this background, American lawmakers are calling for tougher sanctions against Moscow. Russia has repeatedly rejected reports of an alleged possible invasion of Ukraine. On January 10, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted that Moscow had no intentions to attack Ukraine and could not have it. He stressed that all measures for the combat training of troops are carried out within Russian territory.

Negotiations on security guarantees were held in three stages in January. On January 10, a meeting of Russian and US delegations took place in Geneva, on January 12, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council was held in Brussels, and on January 13, consultations at the Vienna site of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe ended.